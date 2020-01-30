Amanda Peiffer named champion of First District Oratorical Speech Contest

Pictured at the First and Second District High School Oratorical Speech Contest on Jan. 19 are, from left, first row, students Jonna Clayton, Hopkins Central HS; Isaac Gallimore, Murray HS; Fatemeh Yarali, Murray HS; James Frazier, Calloway County HS; Amanda Peiffer, Murray HS; second row, from left, judges Keith Travis, Dr. Jeffrey Frederich, Glenda Ahrens, Susan Walker and Dr. Winfield Rose.