Amanda Peiffer named champion of First District Oratorical Speech Contest

MURRAY – The American Legion Post 73 of Murray hosted the 2020 First and Second District High School Oratorical Speech Contests on Jan. 19 at the Weaks Community Center.
The first district champion is Amanda Peiffer, a sophomore at Murray High School, and in second place was James Frazier, a senior at Calloway County High School. Third place was Fatemeh Yarali, a senior from Murray High School and Isaac Gallimore, a senior at Murray High School, placed fourth. The second district champion was Jonna Clayton, a junior from Hopkins Central High School.
Peiffer, first district champion, is the daughter of Teresa Peiffer of Murray. Second district champion, Jonna Clayton, is the daughter of Amanda Barnett of Madisonville. Both will advance to the Area “A” contest on Feb. 9 at the Lee S. Jones Convention Center in Eddyville. They will be joined by the third district champion and will compete for the opportunity to represent the Area “A” at the American Legion Department of the Kentucky State Championship in Frankfort on March 1. That winner will advance to the national contest in April in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Each district winner participating in the area contest will receive a $500 cash scholarship and a bronze medal. Awards for area winners participating in the department finals are a $2,000 cash scholarship, gold medal and trophy for first; $1,500 cash scholarship and silver medal for second; and $1,000 cash scholarship and a bronze medal for third.
The state winner qualifies for the first round of the National Contest held at the Wyndham Indianapolis West in Indianapolis. State winners who compete in the first-round of the national contest will receive a $2,000 scholarship and participants in the second round, who do not advance to the finals, will receive an additional $2,000 scholarship.
National scholarship awards are presented to the three finalists in the final round of the national contest as follows: $20,000 for first; $17,000 for second and $15,000 for third.
Mark Kennedy, area coordinator, said “This is the 84th annual American Legion High School Oratorical Contest and the members of Post 73 in Murray are proud to sponsor Amanda Peiffer as the first district champion, and wish her luck in the rest of the contest. Two years ago, the champion from our district won the national championship and we have high hopes that Amanda will do the same.”
