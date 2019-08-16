MURRAY – American Legion Post 73 of Murray is proud to announce that Congress has passed legislation that allows any veteran that has an honorable discharge from any branch of the U.S. Armed Forces, during any era, to be eligible for membership in the American Legion.
“The members of our post are ready to welcome the men and women who have honorably served our country as members,” said Mark Kennedy, service officer for Post 73. “Veterans are no longer required to have served during a period of war. The only stipulation now is that they have served honorably.”
Veterans who are interested in becoming members of Post 73 may come by the post any Wednesday from 1-4:30 p.m. with a copy of their DD-214 needed for membership. If veterans cannot find a copy of their DD-214, the legion will file the paperwork to receive a copy.
The next meeting of Post 73 is at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22 at the Veterans’ Hall at 310 Bee Creek Drive.
“We invite all veterans to come to the meeting and get a feel for what we do in the community and meet fellow veterans who strive to live up to our motto ‘We Continue to Serve,’” said Post Commander Bill Cowan.
The post provides burial honors for veterans, color guards for schools and civic organizations, help at Murray State University football and basketball games, volunteers at Need Line and other activities throughout the community.
“Each year we sponsor the American Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship Program for the First District and support various youth programs in the community,” said Kennedy. “We also host Memorial Day and Veterans Day activities, along with a Christmas party for veterans each year.”
