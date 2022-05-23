MURRAY – American Legion Post 73 of Murray will conduct traditional Memorial Day activities on Monday, May 30, to honor those veterans who have died during the past year, and those who have gave their lives during time of war.
Lois Wells, event coordinator for Post 73, says that the Post Honor Guard will conduct ceremonies at five locations in Calloway County. The locations include Elm Grove Cemetery (9:30 a.m.); Coldwater Church of Christ Cemetery (10:10 a.m.); Murray Memorial Gardens (10:40 a.m.); Murray City Cemetery (11 a.m.); and Post 73.
“The doors to Post 73 will open at 12:00 noon for the public and refreshments will be provided,” Wells said.
Ceremonies will commence at 12:30 p.m. to honor past members of the Post and there will be three speakers. The event will conclude at 2 p.m.
Flags may be picked up at Post 73 each Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon from 1-4 p.m. These flags are for placement at the grave sites of veterans and two will be provided for each family while supplies last.
