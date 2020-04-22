MURRAY – Members of American Legion Post 73 of Murray will join the families of Tung and Huong Dinh as they commemorate the 45th anniversary of the fall of Saigon on April 30, 1975, which effectively ended the Vietnam War.
The end of the war started a new and remarkable saga in the Dinh family history as they escaped to begin a remarkable “Journey For Freedom” that culminated with them settling in Murray. In an effort to emphasize that freedom is something we should not take for granted, Tung Dinh, a Tae Kwan Do Master and owner of Quest Fitness, will embark on a Freedom fitness challenge beginning Wednesday, April 29, and continuing 45 hours until Friday, May 1.
The 45-hour abdominal wheel marathon will include an effort to establish a Guinness Book of World Records mark to signify Master Dinh’s profound thankfulness for the freedoms he and his family enjoy in America. He will be joined by his brother-in-law, Dr. Sean Kelly, who will be performing 57,939 jump rope repetitions in honor of the names of those who died during the Vietnam War and are listed on the National Vietnam War Memorial in Washington, D.C.
In addition, American Legion Post 73 members will join Master Tung Dinh by reading the names of those from Kentucky who were killed in Vietnam and those from other areas of the country that these veterans served with or knew. The ceremonials will be brief, but solemn due to the impact of the COVID-19 flu pandemic and the public will be able to livestream these on YouTube, QFC Murray, or FaceBook Quest Fitness Murray.
Below is the schedule for the live event on April 30:
• 4:40 p.m. - Welcome, Star Spangled Banner and Pledge of Allegiance.
• 4:50 p.m. - Master Dinh reads names of those killed from Murray and nearby towns.
• 5:10-5:45 p.m. - Post 73 members read names of 1068 Kentuckians who died during the Vietnam War. (Reading will be Bill Cowan, Ray Campbell, George James, Dave Groesbeck, Barbara Lively, Vernon Anderson and Mark Kennedy
• 5:50 p.m. - TAPS played followed by remarks by Dr. Sean Kelly
• 5:55 p.m. - Remarks by Dr. Huong Kelly, followed by playing of “God Bless America.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.