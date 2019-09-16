MURRAY – The Rotary Club of Murray will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept.19, at the Rotary Amphitheater and Performing Arts Pavilion in the Murray-Calloway Central Park. The ceremony is to celebrate the completion of phase III of the Rotary Amphitheater project which added a dressing room and storage building behind the pavilion.
The Rotary Amphitheater and Performing Arts Pavilion is a facility that has hosted a multitude of events from movie nights in the park, the summer concert series, to family reunions and weddings. The Rotary Club of Murray has been fundraising for this addition since summer 2015.
“With the phase III building completed, the amphitheater is a much more desirable venue for performing artists, as well as weddings and other events requiring dressing room use,” said Roger Reichmuth, project co-chair.
“We want the community to attend and help us celebrate the Rotary Amphitheater,” said James Gallimore, president of the Rotary Club of Murray. “The mission of our club is to serve our community and this is just one example.
“The Rotary Club of Murray serves our community in a number of ways. If you are interested in learning more, we invite you to attend either of our meetings as our guest. The Rotary Club of Murray meets at noon every Thursday at the Murray Banquet Center. The Satellite Breakfast Club meets at 7:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays at the Murray State University Oakley Dining Room on the second floor of the Applied Science Building, North Tower.”
The community is welcome to join the ribbon cutting event and tour the new building. Light refreshments will be served.
