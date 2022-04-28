MURRAY - Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce Director of Membership Development, Hailey Anderson, was named a member of the ELEVATE Kentucky Class of 2022.
ELEVATE Kentucky began in 2017 and has provided young professionals with an in-depth personal and professional development program while fostering a better understand of challenges facing our Commonwealth.
The class participates in three sessions, April through June, in Owensboro, Somerset, Frankfort, Northern Kentucky and Georgetown. Class members will hear from a variety of Kentucky leaders, learn about issues and opportunities facing our state and gain insights about personal leadership abilities. Members will also engage in panel discussions, participate in experiential learning opportunities, gain increased leadership skills, and receive both regional and statewide perspectives.
“ELEVATE Kentucky is not your average leadership development program with self-assessments and motivational platitudes in a conference room,” said Will Weber, ELEVATE Class of 2021. “As an in-depth and hands-on program, coupled with outstanding speakers, content, and classmates challenged me to broaden my regional and statewide perspective and grow as a leader. Our class time together gave me a deeper understanding of how leaders in education, business, agriculture, nonprofit and government are not only collaborating to solve complex issues in Kentucky, but are on the forefront of innovation for our country.
This year’s class includes 21 participants from across the state representing a variety of public and private sectors.
“As a graduate of Leadership Kentucky (LKY), I was made aware of the ELEVATE program for young professionals,” said Michelle Bundren, president/CEO of the Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce. “This was something I highly encouraged Hailey to pursue because of the incredible learning opportunity I was afforded through the LKY program. These programs allow one to step out of our community to engage with leaders across the state. You develop a larger understanding of how Calloway County fits in the overall puzzle of Kentucky, not to mention the deepened pride one develops in its community and state. Hailey will represent us well.”
