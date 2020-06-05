Mr. and Mrs. Robert Payton celebrated their “Golden Anniversary” on June 2, 2020. They were married June 2, 1970, in Springfield, Illinois.
The couple resided in Decatur, Illinois, until retirement. They traveled in their motorhome and built their dream house in New Concord, Kentucky, where they reside today.
Nancy retired from Taylor Pharmaceuticals and Bob retired from United Parcel Service.
Their three children are Danny Payton and wife Sandra of Macon, Illinois, and Dennis Payton and Robin Kirkland-Bates, both of New Concord. Their eight grandchildren are Monica Payton, Danielle Payton, Andrew Payton, Cody Kirkland, Justin Payton, Collin Kirkland, Madison Kirkland and Summer Payton, and their great-grandchildren are Kyrsten Kirkland, Callie Kirkland, Maddox Adams and a fourth, Anthony Williams II, is expected on June 15, 2020.
