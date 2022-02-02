Mr. and Mrs. Gerald L. Coles of Murray are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary on Feb. 2, 2022.
Gerald Coles and the former Shirley Grey Lovett were married Feb. 2, 1957, in Corinth, Mississippi. Their attendants were Bob and Clara Parrish.
Shirley is the daughter of the late Hunter and Jennie Lovett. Gerald is the son of the late Harry and Cloteal Coles.
They are the parents of three children, Tim Coles and wife Kathy of Murray, Sherrie Anderson and husband Kenneth of Sedalia, and Anthony Lee Coles, deceased.
Their four grandchildren are Misty Carson and husband Jamie, Maegan Dodd and friend Logan Seay, Seth Anderson and wife Anna, Sydney Green and husband Jared. Their two great-grandchildren are Jack Reese Carson and Devyn Greyce Dodd.
Mr. and Mrs. Coles attend Glendale Road Church of Christ.
They celebrated their anniversary with a family dinner last weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.