Janice Carraway Norsworthy and Larry Norsworthy of Murray, Kentucky, will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on June 19, 2021.
They were married June 19, 1956.
They have two children, Tammy Chadwick and husband Kenny and Molena Fox and husband Roger. Their grandchildren are Scott Cook, Shelby Notess, Brittany McDaniel and Gavin Fox Great-grandchildren are Kit Cook and Jack McDaniel.
No celebration is planned due to health reasons but cards may be sent to 42 Lakehurst Drive, Murray, KY 42071.
