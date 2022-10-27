Larry and Anna Faye (Blane) Hale of Dexter, Kentucky, will celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary on Oct. 27, 2022.
Mr. Hale is a farmer and Mrs. Hale is a homemaker.
They have two children, Kim and Rodney Hounshell and Michelle Hale, all of Dexter.
Their grandchildren are Wes Hounshell and Samantha Pair of Dexter; Haley and Brandon Vance of Dexter; Jacob Burkeen and Leigh Brooks of Murray; Jesse and Lindsey Burkeen of Murray; and Amy and Ethan Feezor of Melbur. A great-grandchild is Breelynn Burkeen of Mayfield.
No formal celebration is planned.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.