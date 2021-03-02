The family of Charles D. and Mary Elinor Webb Outland of Murray, Kentucky, are pleased to announce their 65th wedding anniversary on March 3, 2021. They were married March 3, 1956, at First Baptist Church in Orlinda, Tennessee.
Mary is the daughter of the late Paul and Edith Webb of Orlinda and retired from Murray State University.
Charles is the son of the late Rev. Lon and Nellie Outland of Calloway County. He is a graduate of Murray State University and the University of Kentucky. He proudly served in the U.S. Army ROTC, retiring as a lieutenant colonel. He retired from Murray State University.
Charles and Mary met during her senior year of high school. They are both members of First Baptist Church in Murray.
They are the parents of the late Mike Outland and daughter-in-law, Tamara Outland of Franklin, Tennessee; Dr. Beth Outland Jones and husband Bill of Chesterfield, Missouri; and the late Lynne Outland Fenner and son-in-law Roger Fenner of Kingston Springs, Tennessee. Their grandchildren include Maryann Fenner of Kingston Springs, Paul Fenner and wife Catey of Nashville, Tennessee, Dr. Amanda Jones Harmon and husband Alex of Safety Harbour, Florida, Caroline Jones Wibbenmeyer and husband Paul of St. Louis, Missouri, and Nathan Jones of St. Louis.
Joining in the celebration is Mary’s brother, William P. Webb and wife Denise LaBelle of Cambridge, Massachusetts.
