John and Joretta Randolph of Murray, Kentucky, will observe their 60th wedding anniversary on Friday, June 11, 2021.
They were married on that date in 1961 at First Baptist Church in Murray with Dr. H.C. Chiles performing the double ring ceremony.
The best man was McKenzie Randolph, brother of the groom. Groomsmen were Larry Reeder, Bobby Fooshee, Ronald Fox and Robert Earl Randolph.
The maid of honor was Jacqueline White, cousin of the bride. Bridesmaids were Peggy (Outland) Reeder and Bettye Jones.
The Randolphs have one son, David, two daughters, Denise and KaDonna, and four grandchildren.
David and wife Ann live in Hebron, Kentucky, and have two children, John, 25, and Hope, 22. Denise and her husband Jonathan Peyer live in Johns Creek, Georgia, with their sons, Matthew, 20, and Mark, 17, and KaDonna lives in Knoxville, Tennessee.
