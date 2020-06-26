Mike and Dianne Hildebrant of Murray, Kentucky, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 27, 2020.
Mike, formerly from Chandler, Indiana, and Dianne, formerly from Browder, were married June 27, 1970, in Evansville, Indiana. He is a Vietnam veteran and retired teamster truck driver from Supervalu Distribution in Greenville. Dianne is a homemaker and an active volunteer for Agape Ministries.
The couple has one son, Jake Hildebrant and wife Andrea. Their three grandchildren are Dillon, Austin and Emma.
A celebration with family and friends in Greenville will be held.
