MAYFIELD - In recognition of General Nathan Bedford Forrest’s 198th birthday, the Tilghman-Beauregard Camp #1460, Sons of Confederate Veterans, will present the 25th annual Lon Carter Barton-Jack Vincent Lecture which deals with Gen. Forrest’s military exploits during the War Between the States.
This year’s lecture, “Forrest’s December 1982 Raid into West Tennessee and Kentucky,” will be presented by Rick Justice, history teacher, Civil War re-enactor and author from Sikeston, Missouri. Justice is the author of “Tennessee Blitz: Nathan Bedford Forrest’s Lightning Raids in Western Tennessee,” which will be available for purchase.
The lecture will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at the Graves County Library in Mayfield. Admission is free and all are welcome. For more information on this event, call Camp Adjutant Scott Parker at 731-336-9893.
