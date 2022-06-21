MURRAY - As part of the Freedom Fest activities, Boy Scout Troop 45 is hosting the annual Gary Taylor Memorial Breakfast on Monday, July 4, from 7-10 a.m. at Murray First United Methodist Church.
The celebratory breakfast is honoring Troop 45’s 85 years of representing Boy Scouts of America in Murray, also while honoring the memory of Gary Taylor who was the Troop Committee chair until his passing.
The menu will include country ham, scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, grits and assorted beverages. Tickets are available in advance, $10 for adults and $8 for children under 12. Tickets will also be available at the door for $10 per adult and $8 per child. First responders in uniform eat free.
John Larkin, Chartered Organization representative of Troop 45, says that they are excited to continue being a part of the Freedom Fest tradition by hosting their annual breakfast before the parade. “Troop 45 has been in Murray for more than 85 years, and is currently the only active Troop in Murray. The Troop has approximately 40 active youth members from the Murray/ Calloway area. The troop provides a yearlong youth lead program that focuses on outdoor skills, character development, leadership development, citizenship training, and personal fitness.”
Tickets can be purchased at Murray First United Methodist Church during office hours or by asking any member of Boy Scout Troop 45.
All proceeds will go to Troop 45 to help with the cost of transportation, equipment and camping adventures.
For more information, call 270-753-3812, or email jflarkiniii@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.