MURRAY – Applications are open for the first student cohort of an accelerated law degree program between Murray State University and the University of Louisville where students can earn an undergraduate degree, as well as a law degree, in just six years.
As part of UofL’s Brandeis School of Law 3+3 Accelerated Law Program, Murray State undergraduate students majoring in political science can apply and enroll for law school admission through UofL, making their senior year also count as their first year of law school. The fast-track curriculum means students will have one less year of coursework, tuition and expenses.
To be eligible, students must meet the following requirements:
• Must major in political science/pre-professional legal studies track or political science while minoring in legal studies
• Complete the University Studies or Honors Program requirements for the bachelor’s degree by the end of the student’s junior year
• Complete at least 90 credit hours by the end of the student’s junior year
• Complete all required courses for the major by the end of the student’s junior year. The required courses do not include required electives
• Complete all other graduation requirements for the bachelor degree by the end of the student’s junior year
• Receive written approval from the pre-law advisor and the department chair
“We’re excited to partner with UofL to provide our students with a fast-track program to help them earn their law degree more quickly,” said Dr. Drew Seib, interim chair of the Murray State Department of Political Science and Sociology. “This is a great opportunity for anyone seeking their law degree, and we’re looking forward to helping Racers get a head start on their careers.”
For more information, contact Seib at 270-809-2695 or jseib@murraystate.edu, or contact associate professor of political science Dr. Ihsan Alkhatib at ialkhatib@murraystate.edu.
