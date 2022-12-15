MURRAY - Kady Arant was named the Calloway County Schools December Laker Champion for Kids. Arant works in payroll at the Calloway County BOE Central Office and is the head coach of CCHS softball and volleyball teams. The Laker Champion for Kids is awarded each month to a Laker staff member who goes above and beyond for students and colleagues.
Arant was nominated by Ryan Marchetti, who wrote:
“She is not only phenomenal in our finance department, but she is helpful to everyone in our office. She is an incredible softball coach and has led that team for many seasons. What especially makes her a champion was her willingness to take on the volleyball head coaching position this fall. She accepted the position, gathered support, and her kids had a great season when they really needed someone to step up. She took on this role only because she knew the kids and she wanted to make a great experience for them. And she did all of this while pregnant. Now, she is training someone else to do her job before she’s out because she wants to keep things moving in our district. She is a rock star and deserves this recognition.”
