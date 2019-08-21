Arboretum at Murray State University to host sixth annual Hutson Harvest Gala

Retired Murray State English and philosophy professor, Squire Babcock, has created two handmade pieces from a hickory tree that fell on the lawn of Oakhurst. These “Oakhurst Heirloom” pieces will be up for auction at the Hutson Harvest Gala on Sept. 12. Pictured, from left, are Abby Hensley, director of development, Babcock and Murray State University President Dr. Bob Jackson.