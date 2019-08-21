Arboretum at Murray State University to host sixth annual Hutson Harvest Gala

MURRAY – The Murray State University Hutson School of Agriculture and the Friends of the Arboretum Board of Directors announce the sixth annual Hutson Harvest Gala — a fundraiser for The Arboretum at Murray State University — will take place at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 12. This year’s theme is “Home,” and will provide an evening of Kentucky Proud farm-to-table style foods to enjoy. Guests are invited to enjoy an authentic hog roast, with a special treat provided by Whiskey Ridge Farms. Local music group Little by Little will provide live entertainment for the evening.
The gala’s live auction will return for its third year, featuring unique items specific to the university. This year’s live auction piece truly is historic: two hand-carved wooden serving pieces crafted from a 160-year-old hickory tree that fell on the lawn of Oakhurst during a summer storm. This is a great opportunity to own a one-of-a-kind piece that represents the deep-seated roots of Murray State. The annual silent auction will also include many wonderful locally-donated pieces for purchase.
“Without our sponsors, this event would not be as spectacular as it is,” said event organizer Abby Hensley, director of development for the Hutson School of Agriculture. “A very special ‘thank you’ goes to our title sponsor, Hutson, Inc., and our presenting sponsor, Murray State University Town & Gown. We are also grateful for our supporting sponsors: Racer Dining, Kentucky Department of Agriculture Farm to Fork, FNB Bank, CFSB, First Financial Bank, Independence Bank, The Murray Bank and US Bank.”
The Arboretum at Murray State University has become a favorite destination for people of all ages since opening in 2013. The arboretum’s mission is to provide and display a collection of both local and introduced plants, with emphasis on native trees, shrubs, and flowers of historic significance to the western Kentucky region. The arboretum is open to the public and features a short trail, pavilion and children’s play areas.
The public is invited to RSVP to this year’s Hutson Harvest Gala by Sept. 6. Registration and payment are available at hutsonhg6.givesmart.com. If you are interested in making a donation, contact Hensley at 270-809-3001.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.