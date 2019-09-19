WICKLIFFE - Family-friendly activities including crafts, music and games will be part of Archaeology Day at Wickliffe Mounds State Historic Site on Saturday, Sept. 21.
The day - part of Kentucky Archaeology Month - will feature demonstrations and hands-on educational activities about archaeology for the entire family from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Activities will include a mock excavation for kids, artifact laboratory station, spear and atlati throwing, stickball game area, flint snapping, bow and arrows, finger weaving, basket weaving, corn shuck dolls, a drum circle and make-and-take a pottery craft.
This event is sponsored, in part, by the Kentucky Heritage Council. Entrance is $5 for adults and $4 for kids, seniors and military. Parking is free.
For more information, call the park office at 270-335-3681 or email carla.hildebrand@ky.gov.
