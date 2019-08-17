Most of those who read this article probably would not claim to be rich financially. Yet, compared to so many in other parts of the world we are indeed wealthy people. According to the U.S. Census Bureau data from 2017, the median household income in America is $61,372. Several countries in the world have average annual incomes of less than $1,000 dollars a year which is several thousand dollars less than the recognized poverty level in America. Yes, we enjoy many material blessings in this life and that is true regardless of whether one is serving God or not. Jesus said that His Father “makes His sun rise on the evil and on the good and sends rain on the just and on the unjust” (Matthew 5:45).
Sadly, those blessed with material things often come to put their trust in them. One may live in a comfortable house, drive the latest model car, truck or SUV, and enjoy all kinds of entertainment and conclude that he has absolutely no need for God in his life. In doing so he forgets several important things. First, the material things of life will not last but will cease to exist (2 Peter 3:10-12). Second, when you die, and you will, you can’t take the material things you have accumulated in this life with you. “For we brought nothing into this world, and it is certain we can carry nothing out” (1 Timothy 6:7). Third, death is not the end of one’s existence. Each of us will exist in eternity in either heaven or hell (Matthew 25:46).
The sad end of those who choose to live in spiritual poverty is clearly illustrated in the Lord’s parable of the rich farmer. The farmer had an exceptional harvest and concluded that he would tear down his old inadequate barns and build new bigger ones, store all his crops and goods and spend the remainder of his years eating, drinking and being merry. “But God said to him, 'Fool! This night your soul will be required of you; then whose will those things be which you have provided?' Jesus concluded with the words, “So is he who lays up treasure for himself and is not rich toward God." (Luke 12:16-21).
Jesus said, "Do not lay up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and rust destroy and where thieves break in and steal; but lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust destroys and where thieves do not break in and steal. For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also” (Matthew 6:19-20). Dear reader, are you rich toward God?
