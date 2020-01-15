PADUCAH – More than 80 area educators, administrators and staff members were nominated in West Kentucky Community and Technical College’s third annual Regional Educators Awards and Scholarship Program.
Students, parents, fellow faculty and staff sent in 97 nominations, with some individuals being nominated more than once. The nominations came from nine counties in western Kentucky and southern Illinois. WKCTC President Anton Reece established the program to recognize the important role pre-K-12 teachers, administrators and staff play in their communities and in society.
“This recognition program is just one way to show WKCTC’s appreciation of our partnerships and support,” Dr. Reece said.
Last year more than 102 people were nominated for the award, and of the 102 nominated, 28 people submitted applications and were honored at the March 2019 reception and program. This year’s nominees have until Friday, Jan. 24, to complete the REASP application.
One administrator (district or local guidance counselor or building administrator) award, two faculty awards (one for faculty teaching Pre-K through 5th grade and one for faculty teaching 6th grade through 12th grade), and one Cornelia Reece Unsung Hero staff award (district or local staff other than administrators or faculty) will be announced at a reception March 5, in the Clemens Fine Arts Center.
A special committee of individuals, from inside and outside the education profession, who are familiar with criteria for evaluation of services in secondary education, will make the award selections. All nominated individuals who complete an application will be recognized during the March 5 program. Everyone who is nominated for the award will receive a copy of their nomination.
A Paducah native and mother of two, Rachel Dodson, a Heath Elementary School second grade teacher, received the Distinguished Educator (Pre-K through 5th grade) Award at last year’s event. She said it felt a little odd talking about herself and her accomplishments as a teacher in the application, but said she also saw the opportunity as an honor. “I felt if someone nominated me, I should honor that and do my part (by completing the application).”
Those nominated for the REASP are listed blow by their awards category and their last name:
Distinguished Administrator Award: Amy S. Carrico, principal at Community Christian Academy; PaTrice T. Chambers, assistant superintendent at Fulton County Schools; Laine K. Cooper, principal at Heath Elementary School; Anne C. Cox, principal at Reidland Elementary School; Alison C. Gregory, principal at Graves County High School; Matt T. Houser, principal at McCracken County High School; Allene Houston Jones, principal at Paducah Middle School; Kristy S. Lewis, director at Paducah Head Start Preschool; Laura P. Marrs, guidance counselor at Graves County High School; Dianne D. Owen, academic coach at Fulton County Schools; Rebecca R. Rogers, guidance counselor at Paducah Tilghman High School; Lindsey B. Wilkerson, assistant principal at Graves County Middle School and Bob H. Wilson, director of pupil personnel at Ballard County Schools.
Distinguished Faculty Award (Pre-K-5th): Lori Belt, kindergarten teacher at Morgan Elementary School; Joey Alexander Benton, 1st grade teacher at Heath Elementary School; Jennifer R. Beyer, 1st grade science teacher at McNabb Elementary School; Courtney Butler, 3rd grade teacher at Heath Elementary School; Cindy Collins, kindergarten teacher at Heath Elementary School; Crystal Richelle Courtney, special education teacher at Heath Elementary School; Natalie Hall Crane, 3rd grade teacher at Concord Elementary School; McLane Elizabeth Crane, 2nd grade teacher at Heath Elementary School; Sara Crowder, kindergarten teacher at Hendron-Lone Oak Elementary; Jill Aileen Dobson, 5th grade teacher at Concord Elementary School; Mallory Dunnaway, 2nd Grade teacher at Morgan Elementary School; Teresa Lynn Dunning, 4th grader teacher at Pope County Elementary School; Vanessa Durfee, 2nd grade teacher at Hendron-Lone Oak Elementary School; Patti F. Farmer, 3rd grade teacher at Hendron-Lone Oak Elementary School; Kelly B. Hoskins, kindergarten teacher at Lone Oak Elementary School; Kendra Deshea Hubbard, preschool teacher at Reidland Elementary School; Priscilla M. Keller, teacher at Ballard County Elementary School; Joy B. Lampley, 1st grade teacher at Concord Elementary School; Katrina M. Masek, 1st grade teacher at Hendron-Lone Oak Elementary School; Jodi A. McIntosh, kindergarten teacher at Hendron-Lone Oak Elementary School; Mattie Lee Morris, kindergarten teacher at McNabb Elementary School; Erin Cecile Murphy, 4th grade teacher at Heath Elementary School; Kimberly Nantz , preschool teacher at Hendron-Lone Oak Elementary School; Whitney B. Nichols, 4th grade teacher at Ballard County Elementary School; Maggie K. Prewitt, 3rd grade teacher at Clark Elementary School; Haley Rackley, kindergarten teacher at Community Christian Academy; Kennetha Reed, 1st grade teacher at Morgan Elementary School; Lauren E. Riley, 1st grade teacher at Hendron-Lone Oak Elementary School; Brittany Riley, 3rd grade teacher at Morgan Elementary School; Destiny Ringstaff, special education teacher at Morgan Elementary School; Vicki M. Sims, response to intervention (RTI) teacher at Concord Elementary School; Molly Abell Smith, kindergarten teacher at Concord Elementary School; Tami Snyder, 4th grade teacher at Morgan Elementary School; Lonna Starnes, kindergarten teacher at Concord Elementary School; Tiffany Ann Stewart, 3rd grade teacher at St. Mary School System; Jennifer Renee Thompson, 1st grade teacher at Clark Elementary School; Lynda Wilkins, Math specialist at Morgan Elementary School; and Bailey E. Wolfe, 1st grade teacher at Concord Elementary School.
Distinguished Faculty Award (6th-12th): Nathanael J. Bazzell, U.S. history teacher at McCracken County High School; Christa Beyer, French teacher at McCracken County High School; Ryan B. Buchanan, Ag teacher at Ballard Memorial High School; David Dobbins, business teacher/coach at McCracken County High School; Joseph Dublin, math teacher at Fulton High School; Amanda C. Elrod, Algebra 1 teacher at Livingston Central High School; Marianne B. Evers, Spanish teacher at Heath Middle School; Timothy L. Franklin, 7th grade science teacher at Paducah Middle School; Allison M. Green, Math teacher at St. Mary High School; Mitch P. Kimball, visual art teacher at McCracken County High School; Misty G. Koinis, 8th grade teacher at Reidland Middle School; Shelley H. McGregor, Chemistry teacher at Paducah Tilghman High School; Brittany McIntyre, special education teacher at Graves County Middle School; Elizabeth Mullally McWhirt, social studies teacher at Fulton County Middle School; Korrie D. Purcell, business/multimedia teacher at Ballard Memorial High School; Alex Richards, foreign language teacher at Graves County High School; Chelsea Swain Saladino, business teacher at Paducah Tilghman High School; Jennifer Susan Shidal, English teacher at McCracken County High School; Kara Shand Stamper, art teacher at McCracken County High School; Kathy Thweatt, science teacher at Fulton High School; Robert S. Trefil, English teacher at McCracken County High School; Jennifer A. Tucker, English teacher at McCracken County High School; Kayla S. Vance, 8th grade language arts teacher at Ballard County Middle School; Lauren Walters Williams, family and consumer sciences teacher at McCracken County High School; and Ashley X. Woodruff, family consumer science teacher at McCracken Co. High School.
Cornelia Reece Unsung Hero Staff Award: Laurie M. Baird, special education assistant at Fulton County High School; Summer Dunn, special education assistant at Calloway County Schools; Randy G. Hines, computer technician at McCracken County High School; Chris X. Johnson, college and career counselor at Paducah Tilghman High School; Carolyn Nance, focus room supervisor at Morgan Elementary School; Jennifer R. Robinson, student data specialist at Ballard County Schools; Toni Schmitt, cafeteria director at Morgan Elementary School; Dale Story, custodian at Concord Elementary School; Wilma L. Vick, alternative classroom teacher at Livingston Central High School; Robyn Y. West, KIDS Co. I Family Resource Center coordinator at Clark Elementary School; and Kimberly Wilson, secretary at Clark Elementary School.
To contribute to the scholarship fund or serve as a sponsor for the 2020 Regional Educators Awards and Scholarship Program contact Lee Emmons at lee.emmons@kctcs.edu or 270-534-3084. Event sponsors will be featured in the program’s publications.
For questions about the 2020 REAS Program, contact Janett Blythe at Janett.blythe@kctcs.edu or 270-534-3079.
