MURRAY - Two brothers from Murray were recently promoted in the U.S. Army in separate ceremonies. Officer promotions are approved by Congress and signed by the President of the United States.
Dr. Michael V. Arnett was promoted to the rank of Colonel on May 15. He is a 1994 graduate of Calloway County High School and a 1999 graduate of Murray State University. He attended the Uniformed Services University of Health Science (Medical School) in Bethesda, Maryland, and has served as an Army physician of Internal Medicine since 2004. He has served in both clinical and operational positions in prestigious units such as the 82nd Airborne Division, 101st Airborne Division, and served as the surgeon for the Special Forces Dive School in Key West, Florida.
Col. Arnett was deployed twice in Support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. He just completed an assignment with the 20th Chemical Command Group at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, and will report to Fort Wainright, Arkansas, where he was selected to serve at Basset Army Hospital. He is married to Sarah Hawkins Arnett of Newburg, Indiana, and they have nine children. His oldest son, Nathaniel, is a specialist in the U.S. Army Reserve and is scheduled to deploy to Poland this month.
Samuel A. Arnett was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in a ceremony on June 1 in Jordan where he has just completed a one-year deployment with Area Support Group-Jordan as the senior Military Police officer.
Arnett is a 1996 graduate of Calloway County High School and a 2003 graduate of Murray State University. He was commissioned as a Military Police Officer in 2005 and has served in a variety of assignments that include platoon leader, company commander, battalion executive officer, military science assistant professor and foreign liaison officer. He graduated from the Command & General Staff College in 2017. Lt. Col. Arnett has deployed five times in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom.
He is married to Sara Jane Ginn Arnett of Cerulean, and they reside in South Carolina with their four sons.
Michael and Samuel Arnett have a brother, Jeremiah Arnett of Murray, who also served in uniform in the U.S. Air Force from 2011-2017, and deployed to Afghanistan.
They are the proud sons of Ronnie Arnett of Murray and Harold Arnett of Wathena, Kansas.
