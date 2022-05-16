Art guilds help Ice House Gallery

MAYFIELD – After the tornado destroyed Mayfield’s Ice House Gallery, numerous art guilds have stepped up to provide. Most notably, the Harrison County Art Guild in Corydon, Indiana began fundraising in December at a live concert. This drive grew to an online art auction. Artist members of their art guild began donating the auctioned artworks, later Kentucky and Illinois artists joined them. The online charity auction consisted of 35 donated artworks by 18 different artists. Art received winning bids from as far away as Alaska and California. In all, the Harrison County Art Guild was able to raise $3,211.68 for the Mayfield Graves County Art Guild (aka the Ice House Gallery).
Other art guilds have also reached out to help. The Yeiser Art Center in Paducah provided manpower and financial donations of $425. The Art Guild in Hopkinsville raised $500. Artists at the PAPA Gallery in Paducah and the Murray Art Guild donated art to the online auction. In Julie Schweitzer’s words, “The arts is one big community, it does not recognize borders. Hang in there Mayfield, we are with you.”
The Mayfield Graves County Art Guild is holding three 2022 art shows in the Rotunda at Paducah City Hall - The Religious Art Show, May 16-June 15; The Critter Art Show, July 25-Aug. 24; and The Impressions Art Show, Nov. 21-Dec. 2. Current art guild classes and kid’s summer art camps are listed on the Mayfield Graves County Art Guild Website: http://icehousearts.org/Schedule/. These classes are held at the Graves County Public Library in Mayfield and at Graves County Cooperative Extension on Highway 45 North of Mayfield.
To provide financial assistance for the art guild go to: https://gofund.me/073399fe. For more information, call Nanc Gunn, director of the Mayfield Graves County Art Guild, at 270-247-6971.
