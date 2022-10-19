Special to the Ledger
MURRAY - Ashley Cox, Murray Middle School fourth-grade teacher, has been selected as the Outstanding Graduate Sudent in the area of school counseling by the University of the Cumberlands. She was selected from approximately 90 graduate candidates. This award was presented to Cox at the recent annual fall conference of the Kentucky School Counselor Association which was held in Lexington.
Dr. Debbie G. Richard, University of the Cumberlands program professor, shared that Ashley demonstrated outstanding skills in the areas of program development, direct and indirect services to students, and professional leadership. “Additionally, she is very active in her church and community. Ashley is an active participant in various projects such as the Moses Basket and Service to My City, while serving as an excellent role model to graduate students in the area of School Counseling.”
Bob Horne, Murray Middle School principal, complimented the positive relationships Cox builds with students and parents. “We are extremely proud of her accomplishment and she is a valuable member of our team.”
Cox is married to Codey Cox and is the daughter of Craig and Julie Robinson.
