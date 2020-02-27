Athena Women’s Choir Festival to be March 2

MURRAY – The final concert of the 2020 Athena Women’s Choir Festival will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 2, in Lovett Auditorium on the campus of Murray State University. This new festival, sponsored by the Murray State University Department of Music, will feature five high school choirs, along with the Murray State University Women’s Choir.
Participating choirs include Bowling Green High School, Christian County High School, Daviess County High School, McCracken County High School and Tilghman High School. The guest clinician for the festival and concert is Associate Professor Emerita Dr. Debra Spurgeon from the University of Mississippi in Oxford.
Originally founded by Eleanor Brown, the festival celebrates women in music, and in particular female composers. In the current format, the Athena Festival will sponsor several events throughout March, including the Women’s Choir Festival and a special concert on March 29 by the Murray State Concert Choir and Women’s Chorus featuring music by women from the Baroque period to current composers.
The festival is directed by Dr. Bradley Almquist, director of choral activities at Murray State University. All concerts are free and open to the public.
