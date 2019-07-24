LBL - August brings over 250 ruby-throated hummingbirds a day to the Woodlands Nature Station, and the Friends of Land Between the Lakes invite the public to witness this natural spectacle during Hummingbird Month.
Come any day in August and watch these busy birds have a feeding frenzy in the gardens. Visitors can also enjoy artwork by local artists and photographers, check out informative hummingbird displays and programming, take part in a photo contest, or attend our 24th Annual Hummingbird Festival.
Woodlands Nature Station is inside Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area, 3146 Silver Trail Road, Cadiz, Kentucky 42211. Admission is $5 for 13 and up; $3 for 5-12; and free for 4 and under.
Programming includes:
• The month of August - Nature Station Hummingbird Photo Contest
• Friday, Aug. 2, 6-8 p.m. - Dinner with the Hummingbirds (reservation required, call 270-924-2020.
• Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 3-4 – The 24th Annual Hummingbird Festival: The Great Hummingbird Migration. Admission is $7 for 13 and up; $5 for 5-12; and free for 4 and under.
• Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. - Morning with the Hummingbirds
• Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m. - Hummingbirds of the World
• Saturday, Aug. 10, 6-8 pm - Dinner with the Hummingbirds (reservation required).
• Saturday, Aug. 17, 9:30 a.m. - Hummingbird Photography Workshop (reservation
required).
• Sunday, Aug. 18, 2 p.m. - Knee High Naturalists: Hummingbirds
• Saturday, Aug. 24, 9 a.m. - Hummingbird Cafe (reservation required).
Fourth grade students may visit everykidinapark.gov to get a free Every Kid in a Park pass, which also admits their family for free.
For more information, call the Nature Station at 270-924-2299.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.