MURRAY – The Calloway County Public Library is pleased to announce that Dr. Allen Wier, the Watkins Endowed Visiting Professor of Creative Writing at Murray State University, will present a reading of one of his short stories at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, in the CCPL Meeting Room. The reading will be followed by a question-and-answer session and book signing.
Allen Wier (pronounced Wire) has published four novels: “Tehano” (Southern Methodist University Press, 2006), “A Place for Outlaws” (Harper & Row, 1989), “Departing as Air” (Simon & Schuster, 1983) and “Blanco” (LSU Press, 1978, Avon/Bard 1980 and Harper & Row 1989), and two collections of stories: “Late Night, Early Morning” (University of Tennessee Press, 2017) and “Things About to Disappear” (LSU Press, 1978 and Avon/Bard, 1980). He’s edited an anthology, “Walking on Water” and other stories (University of Alabama Press, 1996), and co-edited “Voicelust,” a collection of essays ‘on style in contemporary fiction’ (University of Nebraska Press, 1985). Wier’s fiction, essays, and reviews appear in such publications as “The Southern Review,” “Five Points,” “The Georgia Review,” “Ploughshares,” “Shenandoah,” and the “New York Times.” He was named Travel Writer of the Year 1994 by the Alabama Bureau of Travel.
In 1997, Wier received the Robert Penn Warren Award conferred by the Fellowship of Southern Writers to “recognize an outstanding young Southern writer of fiction.” In 2001, he was voted into the Fellowship of Southern Writers and has since served on the board and (in 2009) been elected vice-chancellor and (in 2011) chancellor. In November 2008, Wier received the John Dos Passos Prize for Literature. He is also the recipient of a Guggenheim Fellowship, a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, and a Dobie-Paisano Fellowship from the University of Texas and the Texas Institute of Letters. In July 2010, he was awarded an Individual Artist Fellowship from the Tennessee Arts Commission.
Wier has degrees from Baylor University (BA), LSU (MA), and Bowling Green State University (MFA), and he has taught at Longwood College, Carnegie-Mellon University, Hollins College, the University of Texas, Florida International University, the University of Alabama and the University of Tennessee in Knoxville where he received the Hodges’ Chair for Distinguished Teaching, and where, in 2005, the graduate students in English voted Wier the department’s “most outstanding professor in the classroom.” In the summer of 2012, he taught in the University of New Orleans’ low-residency MFA program’s Edinburgh Workshop in Scotland. In September 2012, he was Visiting Eminent Scholar at the University of Alabama in Huntsville. From 2013-2015 he was the UC Foundation’s Inaugural Visiting Writer/Scholar at the University of Tennessee in Chattanooga. In the summers of 2014, 2015 and 2016, he was on the faculty of the Sewanee Writers’ Conference. From fall 2016 through spring 2020, he is serving as the Watkins Endowed Visiting Professor of Creative Writing at Murray State University.
Born in Texas an only child, Wier grew up in Texas, Louisiana, and Mexico - where his father explored the jungles of Veracruz seeking ferns and flowers to import for the wholesale flower business in San Antonio.
Allen Wier is currently writing a memoir, “The No Rules Trip,” revising the draft of a novel, “Skin for Skin,” and working on new short fiction. He and his artist wife, Donnie, live on a brow overlooking Lake Guntersville in North Alabama.
This event by the Friends of the Calloway County Public Library and is free of charge. All interested are invited to attend. Books will be available for purchase.
For more information, sandy.linn@callowaycountylibrary.org.
