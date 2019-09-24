Make a hair appointment today for Saturday, Oct. 5, to help homeless animals in Calloway County. Patrick Lomantini, master hairstylist and animal lover, will be back in Murray from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at The Mane Event on North 12th Street.
Lomantini will be doing basic hair cuts and trims for a minimum of $20, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the Humane Society of Calloway County.
For the eighth-year, Lomantini is on his BarkAID Lomantini North American Tour to raise funds for animal shelters and rescues across North America. His 2019 road trip began on March 1 in Austin, Texas, and will end Nov. 18 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He will visit more than 36 cities including Murray.
To book an appointment, email your preferred appointment time, along with a second choice of time and a contact phone number to ForThePets@yahoo.com, or text 270-519-4643 with the information. Donations of dry pet food, puppy pads, small collars and leashes will be accepted at The Mane Event during the week of this event.
