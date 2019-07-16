BENTON – Berry Craig, well-known historian of the Jackson Purchase, will speak at the July 20 meeting of the Jackson Purchase Historical Society on “Like Chasing Rabbits Back Home: Andrew Carman Remembers WWI.” The meeting will be at 10:30 a.m. at the Benton Branch of the Marshall County Public Library at 1003 Poplar St.
Andrew Carman from Graves County was drafted in July 1917, and went through basic training at segregated Camp Zachary Taylor in Louisville. Craig interviewed Carman before his death and puts his life into the context of west Kentucky in the early 20th century.
“We are delighted that Berry Craig can share his work on Andrew Carmen with the society at our July meeting,” said JPHS President Bill Mulligan. “He has done a great deal of research on the history of the Jackson Purchase and has the gift of being able to present it to both popular and academic audiences.”
Berry Craig writes extensively on the history of the Jackson Purchase. Among his books are “Kentucky Confederates: Secession, Civil War, and the Jackson Purchase;” Kentucky’s Rebel Press: Pro-Confederate Media and the Secession Crisis;” “Hidden History of Western Kentucky;” and many more. He is professor emeritus at West Kentucky Community and Technical College in Paducah.
Anyone interested in Jackson Purchase history is welcome to join the JPHS. Information about membership and future programs is available on the website, jacksonpurchasehistory.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.