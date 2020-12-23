Bicycles donated to MMS students

MURRAY – Prior to Brad Deming’s unexpected death in 2018, he made it known to his fishing and hunting buddies that he wanted to provide bicycles to children at Christmas. Today, this wish continues as 40 Murray Middle School students join over 600 children from three different states receiving new bicycles for Christmas.
Donated by members of the Brad Deming Bicycle Memorial Fund (Anthony Landreth, Corey Reeves, John Lawrence and Leatha Frost), Lynnhurst Resort (Miriam and Dennis Helmuth, owners), and Snipe Creek Hunting Lodge (Carl and Joy Doron, owners), 40 brand new bicycles will make Murray Middle School students have a brighter Christmas.
A group of hunting and fishing buddies (Anthony Landreth, John Lawrence and Corey Reeves) began this charitable holiday gift giving with their late friend, Brad, who began this as a passion. Landreth said the idea came to be when hunting with the late Deming. He commented, “What kid wouldn’t love a new bicycle at Christmas.” Landreth recalls a last-time fishing encounter with Deming before his unexpected death.
“He asked me what we could do to help generate more revenue to keep it going,” he explained. “This is such rewarding feeling. I know if Brad were alive he would be so proud, and is smiling down from above.”
The group auctions hunting trips in different states to raise funding for the memorial fund. This past year, new owners of Lynnhurst Resort, Miriam and Dennis Helmuth, assisted by Joy and Carl Doron, offered a hunting package at Snipe Creek Hunting Lodge. The Delmuths, who moved from Indianapolis and bought Lynnhurst Resort, provided the lodging to the package offerings. Joy Doron said a special thanks to Clint Keymon is extended.
“He was the one who purchased the auctioned deer hunting trip,” she explained. “He purchased the trip for his grandfather, who taught him the love of hunting.”
Originally, Deming, who died in 2018 from a heart-attack, began this as an effort to assist foster children who had been displaced and now it has grown into other areas of outreach. The group auctions numerous duck, deer and hunting trips for profit. In 2019, 478 bikes were distributed in six states and 35 school districts. This year over 600 children will be assisted.
Anthony Landreth, spokesperson for the group, said the growth of the program also created another change in the distribution. Taking it to another level has involved the group reaching out to others in neighboring states with hunting services, and the dream continues to grow each year. The group also decided the bulk of bicycle purchases is growing, and scaling down to specific school districts, creates a larger group of students reached.
Brad had a great love of kids,” Landreth said. “We are a close-knit group and we are always trying to take it to another level, and asking what we can do to purchase more bikes. One-hundred percent of the money raised goes towards purchasing bikes.”
Reeves thanks the huge team who assist. “It takes a ton of people to make this work, so many you don’t see who are local and not local. Putting the bikes together, delivering, all of it, there is no way we could do it without everyone who assists.”
The Brad Deming Memorial Bike Fund is coordinated with Morgan Carman, Family Resource Youth Service Center coordinator, who sees many needs of students and their families during the holiday season. “We work to help these families have a happy and memorable Christmas. This bike donation is going to make so many familiy Christmases one of the best they have ever had,” she said. “We are so grateful to this group for their donation and hard work to get these bikes purchased and delivered to us. Their donation makes such a big difference in the lives of our students at Christmas time.”
Bob Horne, MMS principal, thanked the group for their enormous generosity. “We are very appreciative of members of The Brad Deming Memorial Bicycle Fund, Miriam and Dennis Helmuth, and Carl and Joy Doran, for making this dream possible for our students. This is the second year in a row, Anthony and Corey and the Brad Deming Memorial Fund Team have blessed our MMS students with wonderful bikes--that have never been needed more than this year. This is a bright spot of giving hearts during COVID-19.”
To contribute, or for more information, contact The Brad Deming Memorial Bicycle Fund (Brad’s Bikes For Kids) at 731-609-1639. The Brad Deming Memorial Bicycle Fund is a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization.
