Bicycles given to 15 MMS students

Editor’s note: This came as a press release from Sherry Purdom, the information officer for the Murray Independent School District. As I was preparing it for publication, it struck me how special this program is and I decided I wanted to share it on the Lifestyle page, rather than on the Community page.
I believe this program was also conducted at the Calloway County School System.
I was overwhelmed by such a special program these men have established, the reason behind continuing this program and how it has become very important to them.
MURRAY – This year, 15 Murray Middle School students received a bicycle as a holiday surprise through the Brad Deming Memorial Bike Fund, with Morgan Carman, Tiger Christmas coordinator, presenting the bikes to seven boys and eight girls.
The bikes were the idea of a group of hunting and fishing buddies, Mike Adams, Anthony Landreth, John Lawrence and Corey Reeves, who began this holiday gift-giving with their late friend, Brad Deming. Deming began this as a passion before he passed away in 2018 from a heart attack. Originally, Deming began this as an effort to assist foster children who had been displaced and now it has grown into other areas of outreach. The group holds an auction for numerous duck, deer and hunting trips to raise the proceeds for the bicycles.
Landreth said this memorial fund has now grown to gifting 500 bikes to five difference states - Tennessee, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Mississippi and Georgia.
“Brad had a great love of kids,” he said. “We are a close knit group and we are always trying to take it to another level, and asking what we can do to purchase more bikes. One hundred percent of the money raised goes toward purchasing bikes.”
Taking it to another level has involved the group reaching out to others in neighboring states with hunting services and the dream continues to grow. This year, Carl and Joy Doran, owners of Snipe Creek Lodge in the Calloway County area, joined in the mission and provided their lodge for the auction. By offering their lodge, Murray and Calloway County elementary students benefited and Kentucky was added into the states who reap the benefits.
Landreth recalled a last-time fishing encounter with Deming before his unexpected death.
“He asked me what we could do to help generate more revenue to keep this going,” he said. “This is such a rewarding feeling. I know if Brad were alive he would be so proud, and is smiling down from above.”
“We are very appreciative of the members of the Brad Deming Memorial Bicycle Fund and Carl and Joy Doran for making this dream possible for our students,” said Bob Horne, principal at MMS.
For more information about the Brad Deming Memorial Bicycle Fund, call 731-609-1639. This fund is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
