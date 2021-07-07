Betty Sue Outland Vinson celebrated her 90th birthday on June 30, 2021, at Brookdale Murray.
She was born in 1931 in the Elm Grove community of Calloway County, Kentucky, to Gatlin and Arie Outland. After she graduated from Murray High School in 1949, she was employed four years at the Bank of Murray.
In 1953, she married C.D. Vinson Jr. of Dover, Tennessee. At that time, she became the bookkeeper for the family business, Vinson Tractor Company.
She has a son and daughter-in-law, Mark Alan and Lisa Vinson of Memphis, Tennessee.
Betty has been a member of First Baptist Church for 71 years and was honored in 2017 for teaching Sunday school to children for 63 years. She was a member, for many years, of the Business and Professional Women’s Club, and currently is a member of the Zeta Department of the Murray Woman’s Club where she serves as treasurer and card-sender. For many years, she has been in charge of the upkeep of the Outland Cemetery.
Many family and friends attended her special birthday celebration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.