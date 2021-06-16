Jean Johnston of Murray will celebrate her 90th birthday on June 26, 2021. A birthday celebration, given by her daughters, Cathy Hopkins and Cheryl Green, and her sister, Diane Wells, will be from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the First Baptist Church Welcome Center.
Mrs. Johnston has three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
All family and friends are invited to attend. The family requests no gifts please, but cards will be welcomed.
