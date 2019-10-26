Bobby remained at the Murray State University Bookstore for 34 years, and at age 65, decided it was time to retire. Dr. Kern Alexander was president of the university at that time.
“Dr. Alexander’s wife came up to me at an event after I had announced my retirement and asked me if her husband had said anything to me that made me want to retire,” said Bobby. “I told her he had not, I just felt it was time.” This was in 1994.
Bobby said the university held a reception and banquet in his honor.
“At the reception, the greeting line was all the way down the hallway from the book store,” said Bobby. “They had the banquet in the Curris Center Ballroom. They did it up right.”
Bobby said he had many found memories of his time working for the university.
“I worked under a lot of presidents and I got along with all of them,” he said. “They left me alone to run the book store and that is what I did. I ran it as if it were my own business. Dr. Constantine Curris told me I had one of the best-run book stores in the state of Kentucky.”
Bobby said he enjoyed the students and got along with all of them.
“The Student Government Association wrote a long letter, which was read at my retirement banquet, about how I treated the students and how much they appreciated and respected me,” Bobby said. “That meant a lot.”
Bobby said he did a few things while running the store that the administration would not have approved, and that included sometimes letting students have their books without purchasing.
“A few students would come to me and tell me they didn’t have the money to buy their books,” Bobby said. “I made them promise that if I gave them the books for the semester, they would return them, and every one of them did just that. I would write up a charge slip on the books and I was never disappointed in any those students.”
Norma said not that long ago, they ran into a man that Bobby knew.
“The man looked at me and said ‘See this ring on my finger?’” said Norma. ‘If it wasn’t for Mr. McDowell, I would not have graduated from Murray State. He let me charge my books, which he was not supposed to do.”’
Bobby has always enjoyed sports even though he never had time to participate when he was younger because he was working while in high school. All of his children attended Murray High School. Anita was a cheerleader, Dwight and David played football, and Bobby and Joyce were at all of these events.
In fact, Bobby said he and Clyde Adkins started the MHS Booster Club and he was the first president.
Bobby has three grandchildren – John David Poynor, Justine McDowell and Sarah McDowell – and he has seen most every sporting event they were involved in. John David played basketball and baseball at MHS and went on to play baseball for Murray State. Justine played soccer and Sarah played golf and excelled in track and field and is now playing golf for Murray State. His two great-grandchildren are Knox Poynor and Gia Poynor.
“Knox is very much into basketball and baseball just like his father,” said Bobby. “He became very close to Cam Payne who played basketball for Murray State and to this day, Cam will send him shirts and other items.”
But today most of Bobby’s time is spent following Sarah at her golf tournaments. The entire McDowell family can sometimes be seen at Sarah’s Murray State tournaments and they call themselves “The Circus.”
“Because of work commitments, the rest of the ‘circus’ cannot always be at the tournaments, but we go,” said Norma. “Bobby always has his picture taken with Sarah at each tournament. I remember Bobby telling me that he would probably not be able to watch Sarah play college golf and I told him if I had anything to do with it, he would, and we haven’t missed one so far.”
Since Sarah was in the ninth grade, Bobby has put together a scrapbook for her each year.
Bobby also spends some of his spare time attending Murray State soccer games at Cutchin Field and is a huge fan of MSU basketball. He can also be seen at MSU baseball games and has even appeared at a few volleyball games.
Bobby’s love for sports began when his children played, but while he was working at Murray State and even after his retirement, he sold tickets for many years to most all the major sporting events at Murray State.
“I sold tickets to Murray State football games at Cutchin Field,” Bobby said. “The building I was in was not much bigger than an outhouse.”
He sold tickets at the first Murray State football game at Stewart Stadium and also sold basketball tickets at Racer Arena and then at the Regional Special Events Center (now the CFSB Center).”
“I got to know a lot of the great players for Murray State,” said Bobby. “I enjoyed being around them and had my picture taken with most of them.”
Bobby started collecting certain books that were of interest to him while at the book store. But he also has collected newspapers with stories of interest to him for many years. In fact, he has a multitude of binders filled with acid-free plastic covers where these newspapers have found a home.
“When Bobby and I married, there were boxes full of newspapers under the bed,” said Norma. “I have organized them in these binders.”
Not only can you find a vast number of newspaper articles about local and world-wide events, he also has a collection of some very rare Murray State memorabilia. Some of those include four years of the North South Games that were played at Murray State, 1954-1957.
“Graduating senior basketball players from all over the country would come to Murray State and play,” said Bobby.
He also has newspaper clippings and other memorabilia from Murray State’s many NCAA appearances over the years and a newspaper from Murray High School’s state championship football team of 1974.
One of Bobby’s special collection of books are those of the late Jesse Stuart, a famous Kentucky author. He owns more than 60 of Stuart’s books and has them grouped together on one of his many bookshelves.
“He would come to Murray State and present lectures, readings and taught classes,” said Bobby. “I would set up a table in Wrather Hall, where he would be working, with all of his books to sell. He always autographed each of his books for me.”
As I mentioned earlier, Bobby’s wife, Joyce, died of complications from Alzheiemr’s in 2010. In 2014, Bobby married his second wife, Norma. They had known each other through First Baptist Church, where Bobby has been a longtime, faithful member. Norma and her husband moved to Murray in 1994 and they had seats in front of Bobby at the Murray State basketball games. Norma lost her husband in 2008.
One day after church, Bobby asked Norma if she would like to have lunch with him. After lunch, Norma told him she had some apple trees full of apples and he was welcome to come and pick some. The next day, Bobby took a friend and they went to Norma’s to pick apples and she went out to help him. Her mother was living with her at that time and her mother told her that Bobby really wasn’t there to pick apples. After they walked back to the house, Bobby admitted that he really didn’t come after apples, he just wanted to spend time talking with her.
Not only does Bobby have a huge collection of books and sports memorabilia, he also has some very rare pieces that, as Bobby says, “are important to me.”
One of those is a diary written by a woman in Augusta, Kentucky, during the Civil War.
“A neighbor was having a sale and I went to buy a pool table to put in our basement for the kids and grandkids,” said Bobby. “I found a box of books for 50 cents so I bought that also. When I got home, I was going through the box and I found this diary that was written about the Civil War and what happened in this woman’s hometown of Augusta, written in 1862.”
A few years ago, Bobby and Norma decided to visit Augusta. They visited the library in this very small town and Bobby mentioned the woman and her diary and they were familiar with her. They told them the house where she lived was still there and gave them directions and Bobby and Norma met the present owners, but unfortunately, they did not invite them into the house. Bobby said he did ask at the library if it was true that, according to the woman’s diary, they stacked the bodies of those killed during the war in the front yard of the house and he was told that was indeed true.
“It was a pretty old town with only one spot to eat and that was only open on Saturday nights,” said Norma. “There was not even a fast food restaurant. They have done a lot of restoration to the homes that sat along the river where the Union soldiers came into town. It was just a very historical little town and was worth the visit.”
Bobby also has a 1948 hand-sewn American flag still in the original box. This he found in the house he and Joyce bought on KY 121 West and it was hidden up in the corner of the ceiling in the basement. Another find at a yard sale made him the owner of a 1911 University of Kentucky annual in pristine condition. He also has a collection of several commemorative stamps.
Another prize possession of Bobby’s is a signed print of the Ryman Auditorium given to him by artist C.G. Morehead, who is the same artists who painted Oakhurst.
“He presented me with a signed print when I retired,” said Bobby. “I am so proud to have this hanging in my home.”
“It is amazing to me that someone can mention a certain book or he will think about a book and he knows exactly where it is located,” said Norma. “If I go outside to sit and read or sit down somewhere else to read, Bobby will come up to his room.”
Not only do Bobby and Norma spend time following his granddaughter Sarah during her golf tournaments, they travel as much as they can and keep busy.
A few years ago, most of the McDowell family spent a week together in Florida.
“I had been sitting on the beach watching people parasail and I decided I wanted to do that,” said Bobby. “I tried to get my son David or Norma to go with me, but they did not want to go, but I decided I would just go by myself. I started walking down the beach toward the area where they start the parasailing, and I turned around and Norma and David were following me. The man said there was no age limit but he was curious to know how old I was and I told him I was 88. He told me I was the oldest person he had ever had to parasail. David ended up going with me and he enjoyed it after we got up in the air.”
Norma is from Berea and they spend some time there at least twice a year.
For Bobby’s 90th birthday this year, Norma surprised him with a birthday party with more than 60 of his closest friends.
“I had to come up with an excuse to get him out the house because the party was to be at our house,” said Norma. “The kids were coming over to set everything up. I was beginning to run out of things for us to do, and we ended up touring the cemetery and Bobby said he began to wonder what was wrong with me.”
When you asked Bobby if he has read all the books he possesses, he will grin and tell you, “I read what I want to read.”
Bobby loves spending time up in his room with all his collections and so many of them mean so much to him.
“I have told my kids, after I am gone, you are going to have a good time getting rid of all this stuff,” said Bobby.
