Bobby McDowell is celebrating his 90th year of life and obviously, because of those years, he remembers a lot of history, not only of Murray, but worldwide.
In his home he shares with his wife, Norma, Bobby has a room upstairs that holds an abundance of memories he has collected throughout the years. And it is not a small room and therefore, his collection is also not small.
The first thing you notice when entering this room are the shelves filled with books that run the length of the room. Then your eyes are drawn to numerous pictures on the walls of various sports and Murray State memorabilia.
Bobby retired in 1994 after spending 34 years as the director of the Murray State University Bookstore. His journey to this position was varied and began when he was born in 1929 in Providence, Kentucky, the youngest of nine children – eight boys and one girl. Bobby’s father worked in the coal mines and when Bobby was 2, his father suffered a blow to the head while at work and never recovered.
Bobby had two brothers who served in the military. One brother was a Marine who was killed when he was one of the first groups to land on Iwo Jima. Another brother was a prisoner of war for seven months, and when he came home, he had a great deal of problems with his feet because they had become frozen during the death march. When he arrived home, he weighed 80 pounds.
Bobby graduated from Providence High School with the help of the late J.D. Rayburn, he said.
“J.D. was my principal,” said Bobby. “He would let me get out of school from fifth-period on so I could work at a dime store, which I did all through high school.”
After high school, Bobby received a call from a store in Madisonville that needed someone to work at that location.
“I rode the bus six days a week from Providence to Madisonville,” he said.
Bobby continued to work in Madisonville for about a year, and the manager of the store heard they needed a manager in Murray.
“He asked me if I wanted the job,” said Bobby. “I told him I would like to have it, but I didn’t know where Murray was.”
Bobby got the job working at McElroy’s dime store in Murray, which was located next to Dale and Stubblefield Drug Store on the court square.
“The first day I arrived in Murray, I went around meeting people and becoming familiar with the town,” said Bobby. “I was talking to Mr. Hale at Graham and Jackson’s men’s clothing store and he asked me where I was staying that night. I told him I hadn’t found a place yet and he told me I was welcome to stay with him for the night and I accepted. When we arrived at his house, he told me if I wanted to go to the movies that night, he would leave the porch light on and the door would be unlocked, so I decided to do just that. Mr. Hale lived on Elm Street right off of Fourth St.
“When I came back after the movies, there were two houses next to each other which looked the same and both had porch lights burning. I had no idea which one was Mr. Hale’s, so I knocked on one of the doors and a man answered and asked me what I was needing. I told him I was staying with Mr. Hale, but I was confused as to which house was his and he told me he was Mr. Shackleford and Mr. Hale lived next door.”
Bobby worked for Mr. McElroy for several years and then Everett Jones bought the dime store. He kept it open for three or four years before closing the store, but he also owned the Ben Franklin store and Bobby worked for him at that store. Eventually, Mr. Jones closed that store also and Bobby was out of a job.
Bobby had married his high school sweetheart, Joyce, and soon she they were expecting their first child.
“Joyce decided to stay in Providence with her parents after I came to Murray and while she was pregnant,” said Bobby. “After our daughter, Anita, was born we moved into a house with Mr. and Mrs. Ivan Rudolph on the court square. In fact, the house was where First Methodist Church is now. We stayed with the Rudolphs until Anita was 3 or 4, but they began to believe that Anita was their child. They had no children. They would take her everywhere they went and we decided it was best if we found another home, so we moved.”
Bobby, Joyce and Anita moved around quite a bit and eventually they bought a house on Ryan Avenue.
“I was very active in the Jaycees,” said Bobby. “Robert Hopkins, whose father owned Calloway County Lumber Company, asked me if I needed a job. I told him I did, but I didn’t know anything about the lumber business. He told me I could learn and I worked there for about a year.”
During his time at the lumber yard, Nix Crawford who owned Western Auto asked him to come to work for him. Bobby met with he and his wife Marge.
“I hated to leave the lumber company, but I took the job and worked for the Crawfords for about two years. We became friends and Joyce and I were active in a square dancing group that the Crawfords introduced us to.”
Joyce was working at the Murray State Bookstore. Mr. Sledd, the director, told her the store was getting too big and he needed some help and she told him she had just the fellow for him.
“I went out to the book store and talked to Mr. Sledd and he told me he believed I could learn the business,” said Bobby. “But he would have to take it up with Preston Ordway, which he did, and Mr. Ordway told him if he was OK with me, then he was also. But they would have to go to Dr. Ralph Woods, president of Murray State, to get his approval. They did, he approved and Bobby began his job at the Murray State Bookstore.
Bobby worked for Mr. Sledd for about 15 years until Mr. Sledd retired and he recommended Bobby to take over as the director of the bookstore.
Bobby and Joyce went on to have two more children – Dwight was born 10 years after Anita and David came along eight years after Dwight. Bobby lost Joyce to Alzheimer’s in 2010.
During Bobby’s tenure at the book store, he was involved in moving the store three times.
“We were in the basement of the (then) Student Union Building (now Waterfield Library),” said Bobby. “It was decided to move the store to the first floor of the building.”
During this time, another private book store, Wallace’s, opened down the street. The store was owned by Wallace Wilkinson, who would go on to be a governor of Kentucky.
“He came to see me one day and introduced himself and told me he had just opened a book store off campus,” said Bobby. “He also said he meant to take about 30% of my business and I told him he was crazy. He might take 5% but not 30.”
Wallace’s stayed open for about three or four years, according to Bobby. But he also brought forth a lawsuit against Bobby and the Murray State Bookstore.
“He claimed I was not giving him the information he needed to buy books,” said Bobby. “I would get a list from the professors on what books they needed for class. I passed those lists on to him. The lawsuit went on for about a year and finally the Murray State attorney, Mr. Overbey, called me and told me I needed to make a run to Eastern Kentucky University to get some information. I was a good friend of the director of their book store.”
Bobby and his assistant, Jack Vaughn, drove to Richmond and recovered the information requested by Mr. Overbey. Wallace’s had also opened a bookstore in Richmond. Not long after that, the case was brought to court and Mr. Overbey was going up against Wallace’s attorneys from Lexington.
“But after Mr. Overbey presented the information I had retrieved, the judge dismissed the case,” said Bobby.
Soon after, Wallace’s Book Store tried to sell its store to Murray State. According to Bobby, they did buy some of the merchandise and moved the bookstore to the former Wallace’s location at 15th and Olive streets.
The book store remained in that location for about three years. A decision had been made by the university to build a new student union building, later to be called the Curris Center, and plans were to locate the store in that building.
“They originally wanted the book store to be on the third floor of the Curris Center,” said Bobby. “But I told them I didn’t think that would work and they agreed to put it on the second floor. That obviously worked out very well, as it is still in that location.”
Bobby said they did their own decorating and made the store look as they wanted.
“We didn’t use the help of Murray State to move,” said Bobby. “My staff and I used dollies and moved it all ourselves. It was mostly moving merchandise because they had put in new shelves.”
When they were building the Curris Center, according to Bobby, there was a professor at the university who wanted the job as the new director of the book store.
“Rex Thompson, who was over the business office at Murray State, stated that the university already had a director of the book store and did not need a new one and that was all that was said about that,” said Bobby.
Bobby remembered a funny incident that happened at the book store.
“A salesman I had known for a long time had come to the store,” said Bobby. “We were talking out on the floor and he turned to me and said, ‘Bobby, there is a boy who just stole something.’ We both went out the door after this boy, down the steps and out into the parking lot. The boy was getting into his car and my friend jumped on top of the hood and I tried to get the car door open. My friend took the windshield wipers right off the car but the boy got away. During my retirement dinner, this salesman showed up with those windshield wipers and told the story.”
Bobby made a statement when talking about his years at the book store and said, “The book store built Miller Golf Course.”
According to Bobby, Mr. Miller had given the land to Murray State and wanted to see a golf course built, but Murray State didn’t have the money. Tim Miller was head of the MSU Foundation at that time, and he said if the state would let the university use the money from the book store, then a golf course could be built.
“They worked with the state for about a year and finally received approval,” Bobby said. “The state auditor came to see me and that was how the Miller Memorial Golf Course was built. I remember there was about $100,000 left after the course was completed, and I went to see MSU President Kayla Stroup to inquire about that money. She confirmed the amount was correct, but told me it was to go into the general fund, not back to the book store. I figured it didn’t hurt to ask.”
When anyone came to Murray State for a concert or special event, Bobby usually met them. One of the highlights of meeting someone “famous” was when Red Skelton appeared in the book store. He was giving a show on campus and had come in to buy art supplies, Bobby said.
“As soon as he walked in, all my employees and any students who were in the store, went up to him to have their picture taken and get autographs,” he said. “I did ask him to autograph an advertisement in the Murray State News and I went to his show that night.” This was in 1982.
