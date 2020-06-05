DIXON – Duane Bolin of Murray is slated to be inducted into the 2020 Class of the Webster County High School Athletics Hall of Fame which will take place during the Trojans’ first football game on Sept. 4.
Bolin graduated from Webster County High School in 1974 with 1,153 career points on the basketball floor. At that time, this was second only to Dale Williams in total points and this was before the three-point shot. Many of Bolin’s field goals were beyond the three-point-line.
He was named All Sixth District his sophomore, junior and senior years, and made the “Henderson Gleaner” All Area team his junior and senior years. When he graduated, Bolin held the school record in career assists - he was the team leader in assists his sophomore, junior and senior years - and his free throw percentage was 83.5%.
Bolin won the team Academic Award as a junior and senior, and as a senior he won the team Leadership Award, Offensive Award, Free Throw Percentage Award and Most Valuable Player Award. Against Christian County in 1974, he scored 20 points in the fourth quarter.
Bolin went on to letter for four years at Belmont University where he served as co-captain his senior year. He was awarded the Nashville Civitan Basketball award in 1978. He completed his PhD in history at the University of Kentucky in 1988 and taught at several schools and colleges including Murray State University.
Bolin has published articles and book reviews in scholarly journals, and five books, including “Adolph Rupp and the Rise of Kentucky Basketball.” His weekly “Home and Away” column appears in the “Murray Ledger & Times.”
Bolin lives in Murray with his wife Evelyn. They have two children, Wesley and Cammie Jo.
