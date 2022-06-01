SENATOBIA, Ms - Lauren Bonner of Almo was awarded an Associate of Arts degree during the May 6 Commencement at Northwest Mississippi Community .
The Associate of Arts is a two-year degree awarded to students in academic pathways as the Associate Degree Nursing (RN) program. It is designed as the first two years of a four-year college or university program leading to a baccalaureate degree. Students must earn a minimum of 60 semester hours with a minimum grade-point-average of 2.0 on all work completed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.