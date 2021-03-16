MURRAY - Jackson Boone, the son of Michael and Jill Boone of Calvert City and a junior at Marshall County High School, is the new Department (State) Champion of the American Legion National High School Oratorical Scholarship Contest. He won the award at the Frankfort Legion Post #7 on March 7, and was sponsored by the William A. Doyle American Legion Post #236 of Calvert City.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the national level of the contest has been canceled for 2021, but Jackson will be awarded an additional $5,000 scholarship for his state championship, and he will also be eligible to compete again in the 2021/2022 contest. For his efforts, Jackson garnered $7,900 in total scholarships this year.
All high school students under the age of 20 are eligible to compete in this American Legion National Scholarship Speech Contest. In order to receive information about next year’s contest, students may contact Mark Kennedy, department coordinator, at usmc1965@bellsouth.net.
According to Kennedy, the contest next year is expected to revert to the pre-pandemic normal format which will include national level prizes of $25,000 for first; $22,500 for second; and $20,000 for third. Complete rules for the contest can be found at www.kylegion.org/Oratorical.
