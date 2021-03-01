EDDYVILLE - The American Legion Department of Kentucky Area “A” division of the 85th annual National High School Oratorical Contest was conducted Sunday, Feb. 14, at the Lee S. Jones Convention Center in Eddyville.
This year’s champion for Area “A” is Jackson T. Boone, the son of Michael and Jill Boone of Calvert City, and a junior at Marshall County High School. Jackson’s winning prepared oration was titled “If Only the Founders Could See US Now.” Jackson competed as the winner of the First District competition and has earned $900 for his efforts. In addition, he advances to the Department (State) contest where he will compete for a $2,000 first prize and the opportunity to advance to the National Championship at Indianapolis, Indiana, where he will compete for $25,000 for first; $22,500 for second; and $20,000 for third in prizes.
The second-place winner of the 2021 Area “A” contest is Jonna A. Clayton, the daughter of Amanda Barnett of Madisonville and a senior at Hopkins Central High School. She competed as the Second District Champion and her prepared oration was “Dignify the Nation by Gun Education,” garnered her a total of $700 on prizes. Amanda plans to attend college next year and is striving to achieve the highest standing she can in her senior class.
