Brent and Jan Yonts scholarship to assist students from Muhlenberg County

MURRAY - Jan Yonts, ‘71, mayor of Greenville, has endowed the Brent and Jan Yonts scholarship for students from Muhlenberg County to attend Murray State University beginning this fall. The Yonts family includes five Murray State graduates in various disciplines spanning more than 40 years.
Brent graduated with a bachelor of science degree in political science in 1971 and Jan earned a bachelor of science in elementary education in 1971, followed by her master of arts in education in 1974. Their children are also Racer graduates: Emily Yonts Sparks earned a bachelor of science in organizational communication in 2000; Ellen Yonts Suetholz earned a bachelor of science in agriculture in 2003; and Burgess Harrison Yonts earned both a bachelor of independent studies in 2008 and a bachelor of science in construction engineering technology in 2013.
“Murray State has been a household name in our family since Brent and I married,” Jan said. “All of our children are Murray State graduates, plus my sister-in-law, Susan Yonts Wells, and my nephew, Bryse Yonts. It is my hope with this scholarship that more Muhlenberg County students can have the opportunity our family has had and begin a Murray State tradition in their family.”
“Brent, Jan and their family truly bleed blue and gold,” said MSU President Dr. Bob Jackson. “They are a wonderful family and have been very generous to Murray State in many ways over the years. Importantly, they are among our most passionate student recruiters as they understand the value of being a Racer. We are deeply grateful for their scholarship endowment which will benefit many future students from Muhlenberg County.”
Those interested in making a scholarship contribution can visit murraystate.edu/giving to make a secure gift online or call toll-free at 1-877-282-0033.
