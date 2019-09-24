Brent and Jan Yonts scholarship to assist students from Muhlenberg County

Jan Yonts, ‘71, mayor of Greenville, Kentucky, has endowed the Brent and Jan Yonts scholarship for students from Muhlenberg County to attend Murray State University beginning this fall. Pictured, from left, front row are Phoebe Suetholz, Fiona Suetholz, Colson Sparks, Cooper Sparks; middle row, Ellen Yonts Suetholz, Jan Yonts, Brent Yonts, Emily Yonts Suetholz, Cooper Sparks; and back row are Dave Suetholz, Harrison Yonts and Chris Sparks.