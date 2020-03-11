LEXINGTON – Brian Clardy, Murray State University associate professor of history, has been appointed by Gov. Andy Beshear to serve on the Kentucky Humanities Board of Directors. Clardy will serve one term to expire on Jan. 1, 2024.
During his term on the 23-person volunteer board, Clardy will help set policies, award project grants to community organizations and participate in fundraising to help meet the growing demand for Kentucky Humanities’ programs. Based in Lexington, Humanities and its community partners across the Commonwealth invest more than $1 million annually in support of public humanities programs throughout Kentucky.
Dr. Clardy joined the faculty at Murray State University in 2006 as an associate professor of history. His research interests include U.S. foreign policy during the Cold War; the Vietnam War period; the American Presidency; comparative world religions; and racial violence in the United States.
Clardy began his career as a graduate teaching and research assistant at Murray State University in 1989. He moved on to become an instructor of political science at the University of Tennessee at Martin; an instructor at John A. Logan College in Carterville, Illinois; a lecturer in the department of history at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale; and an instructor of history and political science at Triton College in River Grove, Illinois; before returning to Murray State University.
Clardy earned his bachelor of arts degree in political science from the University of Tennessee at Martin, a master of public administration from Murray State University, and a Ph.D. of philosophy in historical studies from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale. He also completed “Education for Ministry,” sponsored by Sewanee School of Theology, University of the South
Clardy is the author of two books, “A Testament of Grace: Sermons and Reflections” and “The Management of Dissent: Responses to The Post Kent State Protests at Seven Public Universities in Illinois,” and has contributed to numerous journals and papers. He has also presented at conferences and participated in panel discussions across the country.
Active on the campus and in the western Kentucky community, Clardy is a member of the Editorial Board for The Journal of the Jackson Purchase Historical Society; the Affirmative Action Subcommittee, Institutional Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Task Force; the Murray State Faculty Senate; and has served on the Board of Trustees of the University of the South; the Board of Directors of the Conn Center for Renewable Energy and Environmental Stewardship at the University of Louisville; and has participated with many other campus, community and national organizations.
Clardy and his wife Shelia live in Murray. He is the son of Ginger Clardy of South Fulton, Tennessee, and Dr. George Clardy of Clarksville, Tennessee.
Kentucky Humanities is a non-profit Kentucky corporation affiliated with the National Endowment for the Humanities. It is not a state agency, but is a proud partner with the state’s Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet.
For information about Kentucky Humanities’ programs and services, visit kyhumanities.org.
