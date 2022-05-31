FRANKFORT - The Council on Postsecondary Education announced the fourth cadre of its Academic Leadership Development Institute (ALDI) program, which aims to prepare minority faculty and staff members for leadership roles in Kentucky higher education. Dedrick Brooks from Murray State University is one of the participants. Participants were chosen from Kentucky’s public universities and the Kentucky Community and Technical College system and were nominated based on their leadership ability, interest in advancement and dedication to higher education.
ALDI, a year-long training and leadership development program, is focused on building the skills of early career, underrepresented minority faculty and staff who are on track for professional advancement through a series of interactive sessions and small group seminars.
