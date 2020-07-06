MAYFIELD – The Jackson Purchase Historical Society will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 18, at the Sullivan University Center for Learning at 1102 Paris Road in Mayfield. The meeting will be held in a space that will allow social distancing and all attendees will be asked to wear a mask out of respect for the health and welfare of all those attending. Other precautions such as distance between the speaker and the audience will be observed. This represents a change of venue from the original announcement of this meeting, due to concerns about our social distancing in the current public health situation and we have canceled the luncheon and moved to a space that will allow the distance.
Our speaker will be Bobbie Smith Bryant, a well-known writer and local historian, who will speak on “Cooking Kentucky Style.” Bryant is the author of four books on the history of the Jackson Purchase and West Kentucky generally and is a native of Calloway County. In a “Kentucky Living Magazine” article, Kentucky’s storyteller, Byron Crawford, described the book this way, “A patchwork of homespun memories have followed Bobbie from the family farm of her 1960 childhood in Calloway County, all across Kentucky. ‘Patch: Cooking and Quilting in Western Kentucky,’ features over 200 regional recipes, more stories and a collection of hand-crafted quilts passed down in her family. Wrapped up in those quilts are stories as colorful as the pieces of the quilts.”
JPHS President Bill Mulligan added “I am delighted Bobbie Smith Bryant can be our speaker. Those who have heard her know she is a captivating speaker. Her work speaks deeply to the heart of the Purchase and the family farms that were its foundation.”
Prior to Bryant’s talk, the society will hold its annual election of officers in a brief business meeting. The 2020 volume of the Jackson Purchase Historical Society’s award-winning journal should be available at the meeting and includes an article by Bryant.
“We are aware of the ongoing issues with coronavirus and will continue to monitor the situation,” said Mulligan. “We feel comfortable going ahead with the meeting as described above. If the situation changes, we will postpone the meeting.”
In 1958, a group of people from western Kentucky and west Tennessee who were interested in local and regional history met in Murray and formed the Jackson Purchase Historical Society to promote interest, study, and preservation of the regional history of the territory included in the Chickasaw Purchase of 1818-19. Andrew Jackson (before he was president) and Isaac Shelby negotiated the treaty with the Chickasaw Nation represented by Levi Colbert and family. Jackson played the leading role in the negotiations. The treaty was ratified in 1819 and opened the region to full settlement. The area of primary interest to the Jackson Purchase Historical Society includes the Kentucky counties of Ballard, Carlisle, Calloway, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Marshall, and McCracken and Henry, Lake, Obion and Weakley in Tennessee. We have an interest in, and welcome members, from all of West Tennessee, as well as all those who trace their roots to the Jackson Purchase and want to stay in touch with home. The Society’s interest in the general heritage of this region extends to bordering counties and larger national issues that have affected the region and the lives of its people. In 2018, we celebrated our sixtieth anniversary of service to the region.
The Journal of the Jackson Purchase Historical Society has made an important contribution for more than 40 years and has received awards from the Historical Society of Kentucky in 2013 and 2017. Our meetings share current research by scholars at all levels with the community of those interested. All are welcome to attend and all meetings are free.
Membership is open to all who are interested at $15 per year (August to July) and includes a copy of our annual journal.
