MURRAY - Murray High School senior Emily Burditt was chosen as the MHS Rotary Student of the Month by MHS faculty and staff. Burditt will be a student this fall at the University of Kentucky’s Lewis Honors College to pursue a psychology scholar program. Burditt is a five-year member of the Murray High Tiger Band and has led the band as drum major for the past two years. She is also senior class vice-president, and is a member of the academic team, Write Club, French Club, Leadership Tomorrow, ACT +30 Club, and yearbook staff.
Burditt is humbled to have the time to share her gratitude for the school and community that’s supported her for all these years. “Though I wasn’t born in Murray, I’ve lived in this community for as long as I can remember and have been a member of the Murray Independent School District since kindergarten. In my time at Murray, I’ve been honored to represent this community on significant state and national levels, most recently through my position as drum major of the Murray Tiger Band and our recent victories at the KMEA State Marching Band Championships, the Bands of America Grand National Championships, and our selection as the International John Philip Sousa Foundation Sudler Shield Award recipients. Such a small community should not normally receive so much notoriety, but that’s what makes Murray so unique.”
Burditt said there is something special about Murray that places it on such a higher scale. “Like a Goldilocks level of perfection. Not too large as to feel isolating, but not too small to feel suffocating. Just right. This love for my community is something I will carry with me forever. Despite my departure, I can never forget the kindness of this community, university, and school system. Ice cream festivals, hospital Easter egg hunts, days and nights spent at Murray State’s Festival of Champions, and summer afternoons spent at the Dairy Queen are memories that will be difficult to forget and to replicate. I cannot wait to return as a better and greatly improved person when I am done receiving my education.”
Emily is the daughter of Mary and Keith Burditt.
