MURRAY - Ethan Cain has been named the Calloway County High School Rotary Student of the Month for September by the Murray Rotary Club.
Ethan is a senior at CCHS who recently attended the Governor’s Scholar Program this past summer. He has kept a 4.0 GPA throughout high school and is on track to be valedictorian of the graduating class of 2023. He achieved a score of 34 on the ACT and is currently a member of the Calloway County Academic Team, the Calloway County Robotics Team and the CCHS Tennis team. Last year, he participated in the Leadership Tomorrow program.
On the academic team, Ethan earned awards at the district and regional levels, as well as qualifying for state many times in the areas of mathematics and science. This previous year, he was the regional champion in the KAAC science written testing. In addition, he qualified for the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Science Bowl twice, and placed first in the KBEA state keyboarding contest five years in a row.
Ethan is the son of Scott and Wendy Cain. After high school, he plans to major in biomedical engineering on a pre-med track. He is undecided, at this time, on what college he will attend.
