MURRAY - Members of the Calloway County High School Laker Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) attended the FBLA National Leadership Conference in Chicago, Illinois. At the conference, the students attended workshops, networked with other students, toured the city and competed in their respective events.
Ashleigh Caldwell, recent graduate of CCHS, achieved a national award for her event, data analysis. She competed among the top students from throughout the U.S. and Canada and ended her Laker career with an eighth-place award. She qualified by winning at both the regional and state level competitions.
In her event, she was given a set of data representing the current housing market. She had to analyze the data set given, cite quality sources, make recommendations on solutions in a presentation format and effectively answer all questions asked by the judges. She spent numerous hours working on her event and updated the information before each presentation due to the changing housing market.
She will attend Murray State University this fall.
