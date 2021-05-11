MURRAY - Calloway County High School sophomore Drake Calhoon was recently accepted into the Carol Martin Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science in Kentucky.
The Gatton Academy is Kentucky’s first residential STEM school for high school students. Admitted students spend their junior and senior year on the campus of Western Kentucky University pursuing their interests in science, technology, engineering or math by taking college courses and living with other Gatton students.
Drake joins 95 other admitted students as part of the Gatton Academy class of 2023, and she plans on participating in genome discovery and exploration program for undergraduate research beginning this fall.
Drake is a member of the CCHS academic team, FBLA, Beta Club, student council and the track team. She serves on the Kentucky Department of Education Commissioner’s Student Advisory Council. She plans to pursue a career in STEM. She joins two other CCHS students at the Gatton Academy, Isaac Anderson and Chaney Robinson.
