MURRAY - As communities resume their favorite summertime activities, the Kentucky Circuit Court Clerks’ Trust For Life (TFL) continues its mission to educate Calloway Countians to register as organ, eye, and tissue donors. Driver licenses may be transitioning out of the Circuit Court Clerk’s offices, but Calloway County’s passion for saving lives through donation and transplantation is everlasting.
Levi, a fun and energetic 14-year-old In Kentucky, is enjoying his summer because a generous family said ‘Yes’ to organ donation. At eight months old, Levi received a multi-organ (small intestine, liver and pancreas) transplant.
“In 2014, we had the privilege of meeting Levi’s donor’s mom,” said Laurie Goff, Levi’s mother. “We were able to thank her in person for the gift she selflessly gave us. It was a wish come true. Levi continues to amaze us every day, and we are so thankful for every blessing God has given us.”
Now Levi is in high school, traveling with his family, and making memories that will last a lifetime. Thanks to generous registered donors and philanthropic supporters like Kosair Charities, more kids across Kentucky will receive their gift of life.
“With 1,000 Kentuckians waiting on a life-saving organ transplant, there are many more families like Levi’s who are in need,” said Calloway County Circuit Court Clerk Linda Avery. “Everyone can register as a donor and give hope to kids waiting for their gift of life.”
Since 1992, more than two million Kentuckians have joined the Kentucky Organ Donor Registry. Those registrations are critical to save the lives. Join the Kentucky Organ Donor Registry in one of the following ways:
• Online 24/7 at RegisterMe.org
• On your Apple iPhone, go to your Health App and toggle to “organ donor.”
• Driver’s License Renewals: All KYTC offices have re-opened. Please note that driver license renewals through mail-in services end June 30, 2021. You can renew your license online by going to https://drive.ky.gov/Driver-Licensing/Pages/Regional-Offices.aspx.
