Calloway County High School student wins national award

MURRAY – Kerrigan McManus, an 11th grade student from Calloway County High School, won the first-place award at the national level in the Chemists Celebrate Earth Week (CCEW) Illustrated Poem Contest, sponsored by the American Chemical Society (ACS) and the Kentucky Lake Section of the ACS.
Chemists Celebrate Earth Week is an annual community outreach program hosted by the American Chemical Society, the world’s largest scientific society. Earth Day was first officially recognized on April 22, 1970, as a way to demonstrate support for a healthy environment, raise awareness about environmental issues, and remind people that all are needed in order to contribute to a sustainable planet.
Chemists Celebrate Earth Week is being celebrated on or around Earth Day. The theme for this year’s Chemists Celebrate Earth Week is “The Buzz About Bugs: Insect Chemistry.” With assistance from ACS staff, volunteers from local sections across the country will be involved in activities that highlight the important role that insect chemistry plays in our lives.
The Kentucky Lake Section (KLS) is one of more than 180 local chapters of the ACS in the United States. Dr. Bommanna Loganathan, professor of chemistry at Murray State University, serves as a coordinator for the CCEW of the Kentucky Lake Section of the ACS. He reached out to the regional schools and invited students to share their interpretation of this year’s theme: “The Buzz About Bugs: Insect Chemistry” in the form of illustrated poems.
CCEW unites ACS local sections, businesses, schools and individuals in communicating the positive role of chemistry and raising environmental awareness. As part of the CCED 2022 celebration, students from grades K-12 were invited to participate in the illustrated poem contest.
Students from regional schools - Murray, Calloway County, Mayfield, and Paducah participated in the illustrated poem contest. More than 50 students submitted illustrated poems in four categories: grades 3-5, grades 6-8 and grades 9-12, with KLS members judging the entries. The winners at the local section level were announced in May and the winners were presented with certificates and cash prize. Winners at the local level were:
Category 2: Grades 3-5 Bibiana Subedi, second, Murray Elementary School.
Category 4: Grades 9-12 Kerrigan McManus, first, grade 11, Calloway County High School. Karsen Starks, second (tie), grade 12, Calloway County High School.
First place winners in each category advanced to the national level contest, where Kerrigan McManus placed first. Kerrigan’s poem entry can be viewed at the American Chemical Society’s website at:
https://www.acs.org/content/acs/en/education/outreach/ccew/plan-an-event/illustrated-poem-contest/winners.html
“With more than 180 local chapters throughout the United States, our young chemist in the local Kentucky Lake Section received a national-level award,” said Loganathan.”This is a significant accomplishment.”
“Congratulations to you and your student’s winning poem entry in the 2022 CCEW Illustrated Poem Contest,” said Robin Polk, program manager, Office of Science Outreach, ACS, Washington, D.C. in a letter to Erica Gray, chemistry teacher and mentor to Kerrigan. “Science literacy is especially important to our students’ and country’s future.”
For additional information on the Kentucky Lake Section of the American Chemical Society, visit kentuckylake.sites.acs.org. For more information about Chemists Celebrate Earth Day, visit www.acs.org/ccedw.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.