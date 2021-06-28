MURRAY - Typically, Kentucky Republicans reorganize every four years, except this past term that ended June 2021. A rule change by the state GOP extended the term to five years for local and regional leaders, a one-time change allowing reorganization to occur the year following the presidential election.
The Calloway County GOP caucus met Saturday, June 19, for precinct and executive board member elections. Precinct captains, co-captain, youth chair positions and grass root leaders, 23 in total, were selected. Following the elections, the reorganized groups nominated a slate of officers to serve as chair, vice-chair, secretary, and treasurer.
The newly formed county committee members, voted by acclamation to elect, were Steve Farmer as chairman, Matt Reck as vice chairman, Peggy Taylor as secretary and Thomas Collins as treasurer.
Outgoing chairwoman Vicky Travis was encouraged by the turn-out and the party’s newly-elected executive officers. “We have had a great day for the party here in Calloway, and I am pleased with the many conservatives who participated in the reorganization process,” Travis said. “I am confident Steve Farmer will add much to our efforts at continuing the strong conservative movement here.”
While Farmer and Reck are new to the leadership team, Taylor and Collins have worked for the party for many years.
“We are grateful for everyone and especially the long serving members like Peggy, as secretary and Thomas, as treasurer,” said Travis. “Their involvement has been vital to the party throughout the years.”
Farmer, a retired dentist, began his involvement with local Republicans during the 2020 presidential race, volunteering at the headquarters and helping local candidate campaigns. “Calloway County is extremely thankful to Vicky for her leadership,” Farmer said. “We appreciate her many leadership skills and will continue to count on her involvement as a member of the local party.”
Farmer noted the goal is to continue adding Republicans to the rolls. Last count, 12,403 voters were registered as members of the GOP in Calloway County. “More people are stepping up to help,” said Farmer. “If anyone would like to get involved, please attend our meetings set on the second Monday of the month, beginning in August at Pagliai’s restaurant on Chestnut Street.”
Among other representatives participating in the meeting were Calloway County Election Board Republican member Bill Cowan and First District GOP Chairman Greg DeLancey.
